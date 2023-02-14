Brownsville
Bernadine M. Cox, 88, of Brownsville, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 9, 2023.
Bernadine was born December 3, 1934, in Bismarck, North Dakota. She was the daughter of late Ben and Josephine Domde Brocopp.
Baptist by faith, Bernadine loved antiques and worked many years as a travelling antique dealer. She loved reading her many books and was always cooking meals for her guests and family.
Bernadine donated to many causes such as Shriners, Boys Town, and to the disabled veterans.
Surviving to cherish Bernadine's memory are her sons, Cary Harris of Newport News, Va. and Robin Harris of Alexandria, Va.; her brother, Joe Gallea; her brother-in-law, Bernard Harris of Largo, Fla.; and her grandchildren, Michelle Harris of Augusta, Ga., John Harper and Lora Harper.
In addition to her parents, Bernadine is also preceded in death by her husband, Alfred "Al" Cox; her sons, Gordon Harris of Billings, Mont. and Jimmy Harper of Pittsburgh; and her brother, Donald Brocopp of Billings, Mont.
Arrangements have been entrusted to NOVAK-MELENYZER FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, PA 15417.
Condolences may be sent to the family at novakfuneralhome.net.
Memorial donations may be sent to the following organizations: Shriners / St. Jude's at www.stjude.org. Boys Town at www.boystown.org. Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.