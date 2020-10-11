Bernard A. Rye

Masontown
Bernard A. "Bernie" Rye, 83, passed away in his home Saturday, October 3, 2020, with his adoring wife, Margelaine "Margie" and his beloved companion, WoeBeGone (aka WoBee) by his side.
Bernie was born to Anthony and MaryAnn Rye in Masontown, where he and his family lived throughout his childhood. After graduating from Masontown High School and California University of Pennsylvania, he moved to Lake County, Ohio, and began his teaching career in the Mentor Public Schools System. Loyal and committed to a fault, Bernie taught social studies and later geography to seventh-grade students at Mentor Ridge Junior High for 25 years.
Although he never personally wrestled, Bernie coached Junior High wrestling and later refereed junior high, high school and college wrestling matches. Bernie was inducted into the Ohio Wrestling Officials Hall of Fame in 1994. Bernie officiated 26 Sectionals, 32 Districts, 10 State Tournaments, was president of the Northeast Ohio Wrestling Officials 1970-1971, Advisory Board 1968-1975, and was Greater Cleveland Wrestling Official of the Year in 1975 and 1979.
Working with his closest friend, Ken Roskos, Bernie spent his summers at Red Barn Camp in Kirtland, Ohio, helping boys develop the life skills to grow to be upstanding men.
Bernie's gentle kindness, loyalty and generous heart enriched the lives of all who knew him.
Bernie is survived by his loving family, wife Margelaine (nee Lange) of 32 years; daughter Kimberly Rye of Alpharetta, Ga.; son Jeffrey Rye of Philadelphia; beloved sister Marcella (Frank) Blout of Carmichaels; brother-in-law Frank Zonarich of Olathe, Kans.; niece Alyssa-Rae (Kyle) Younger of Olathe; nephew Stephen Zonarich of Georgetown, Calif.; great-nieces, Emily Rae and Zoe Younger; and great-nephew Kellan Younger of Olathe.
He also leaves his brother-in-law, Lance (Jennifer) Lange of Willoughby, OH; sister-in-law, JoAnn (Curtis) Crowder of Mentor, OH; nephew, Ryan (Amanda) Lange of Downington, PA; niece, Katherine Sargent of Mentor, OH; nephew, Daniel Crowder of Mentor, OH; great nephew, Michael Sargent of Mentor, OH; niece, Jessica (David) Salesky; great nephews, Mack, Benjamin, and Adam Salesky and great niece Josie Salesky of Willoughby, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Mary Ann Rye; and his beloved sister, Dolores "Dee" Zonarich.
The Rye family greatly appreciates the services of Grace Hospice caregivers and sincerely thanks Michelle, Brianne, Rick, Aimee and Laura, who gave excellent care and comfort to Bernie during his last days.
A remembrance gathering will be held in the future. Donations in Bernie's memory may be made to Red Oak Camp, 9057 Kirtland Chardon Road, Kirtland, OH 44094.
Bernie's final request, WMWYHAMSD - Wear Mask, Wash your Hands, and Maintain Social Distance and Vote.
