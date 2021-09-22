Blainesburg
Bernard Aldo "Bruno" Pazzabon, 85, of Blainesburg, died Saturday, September 18, 2021.
He was born Tuesday, October 1, 1935, in California, a son of the late Guiseppe and Maria Tafferello Pazzabon.
In addition to his parents, Bruno was preceded in death by his wife, Alene (2000); two brothers, Henry and Carl Pazzabon; and sister, Laura Keppich.
Left to cherish his memory are several nieces, nephews and special friends.
Friends will be received from 9 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Thursday, September 23, with the Rev. Amory Merriman officiating, in the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California.
Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.