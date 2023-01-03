Uniontown
Bernard E. Hornsby, 81, of Uniontown, Pa., passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 28, 2022. He was born April 26, 1941 in Smithfield, Pa.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Charles W. Hornsby, Sr. and Martha E. Hixon Hornsby; three sisters; and three brothers.
Surviving are four siblings, Ida Zies of Fort Wayne, Ind., Charles Hornsby of Grindstone, Pa., Joyce Wagner of Washington, Pa., and Cathy Hornsby of Canonsburg, Pa.
Bernard wanted to thank his friends at Poplar Court for the love and friendship they shared with him over the past 18 years.
To honor his wishes funeral services were private under the direction of the Shell Funeral Home, Inc.
