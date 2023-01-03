Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Record high temperatures expected. High 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.