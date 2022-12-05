Scottdale
Bernard F. "Bernie" Atz, 82 of Scottdale, passed away, Friday, December 2, 2022, in the VA Hospital, Pittsburgh.
He was born August 8, 1940 in Brownsville a son of the late Rudolph and Mary Zolensky Atz.
Bernie retired as the administrator for Southwest Regional Tax Bureau, Scottdale. Previously, he was employed for a number of years as the Supervisor of Luzerne Township. He was a graduate of Penn State University with a degree in Park Administration.
He was a veteran of the US Army during the Vietnam era and the Army Reserves with Company B, 429th Engineering Battalion attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. Bernie was a member of the Brownsville American Legion Post 940. He was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant and the Knights of Columbus. Bernie was mechanically inclined and was an avid golfer, hunter and fisherman.
Bernie is survived by his loving wife, Nancy (Bret) Atz; his three sons, Robert Atz (Barbara), Charles Atz (MaryJo) and James Atz (Christy); four grandchildren, Nick Atz, Donnie Atz, Katie Atz and Avery Atz; his siblings, Yvonne DeLeon (the late Mario), Rose Barcosky (Bill) and LuAnn Waters (Scott) and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Charlie Atz.
Family and friends are welcome on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at GRAFT-JACQUILLARD FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale where Prayers of Transfer will be recited at 9:15 a.m. followed by his Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, Mt. Pleasant. Interment will follow in Mt. St. Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown with military honors bestowed by Brownsville American Legion Post 940. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital @ stjude.org/donate. Online condolences are welcome at www.gjfuneral.com
