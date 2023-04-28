formerly of Uniontown
Bernard Joseph Koposko, 65, of Conowingo, Md., passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023, in his home. Born October 5, 1957, in Uniontown, he was a son of the late Vincent and Antoinette Donesec Koposko.
Mr. Koposko was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force having served from 1975-1979.
He was employed as an electrician by the TRI-M Group, LLC, of Kennett Square.
Mr. Koposko is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Kimberly Ann Koposko; his sons, Nicholas Koposko and wife Sarah, and Robert Taylor; brother, Mark Koposko; sisters, Ann Sarko, Joyce Ozanich, Denise Constantine and Charlene Matlock.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Koposko was preceded in death by his brother, Vincent Koposko.
A visitation is scheduled from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29, in the LEE A. PATTERSON & SON FUNERAL HOME, P.A., of Perryville, Md. Interment will be private.
Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, Md.
