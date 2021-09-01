Brownsville
Bernard Joseph “Archie” Lyons passed away Monday, August 23, 2021.
He is survived by his sons, Thomas and wife Barbara of Bowie, Md., and Jeffrey of Landover, Md.; several nieces and nephews; and in-law relatives.
He was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Marian; his parents, Charles and Hazel Lyons; four brothers and one sister.
Born April 21, 1935, and raised in Brownsville, he graduated from Brownsville High School and went into the U.S. Marine Corps, serving in Korea until 1957.
He and Marian married in September 1961, relocating to the Washington, DC area, where he worked as a sprinkler fitter for more than 30 years.
Arch loved playing cards, bowling and baseball, especially the Pirates and Roberto Clemente. He and Marian were very active members of Eastminster Presbyterian Church for 40 years. He is now at peace and reunited with his beloved wife.
Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 1, in the ROBERT EVANS FUNERAL HOME in Bowie, Md., where services will be held at 11 a.m. September 2.
