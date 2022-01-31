Uniontown
Bernard Lewis Richardson, 62, of Uniontown passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022, with his family by his side.
He was born July 13, 1959, to the late Bernard Richardson and the late Zadie May Richardson.
Bernard attended Brownsville Area High School. He was a kind, funny, and caring person who would do anything for anyone. He never said "no" when someone needed him.
He enjoyed working on cars, houses, and he loved to cook. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his kids and grandkids. Bernard was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Bernard is survived by his children, Bernard Richardson (C's), Yelida Richardson, Clarence Clemmons, Bernard Richardson, Denine Richardson, Shacora Lowry, John Lowry, and Nadia Marilungo; step-mother, Shirley Richardson; sisters, Yvonne (Charles) Hackett of Republic, Karen Richardson of South Carolina, Letoya Richardson of Denbo, Cortney Richardson of Uniontown, Annette Richardson-Michaux of Allison, Donna Moore Tarpley of Washington, Lisa Prophet, Leslie Tarpley, and Derrick Tarpley - all of Brownsville, Howard Tarpley of Uniontown; 23 grandchildren; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends; a special friend and caregiver, Sheri Jones, and a special friend who was like a son, Robert Welsh.
In addition to his parents, Bernard is predeceased by his daughter, Rachel Richardson; granddaughter, Jaxis Richardson, and brothers: Russel Richardson and Gregory Tarpley.
Friends will be received at LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, 297 E Main Street, Uniontown, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 2nd, with the hour of service immediately following.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted through lantzfh.com.
MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
