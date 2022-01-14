Masontown
Bernard R. Slampak, 73, of Masontown, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
Born August 22, 1948, in Uniontown, son of the late Michael and Marie Porubek Slampak.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Michelle (Robert) Hall of Masontown, Julie Slampak of Markleysburg, Debra (Glenn) Vickers of Charlotte, N.C., Valerie (Nima) Aghaebrahim of Jacksonville, Fla., and Michael Slampak of New Albany, Ind.; his grandchildren, Jessica, Nathaniel, Zachary, Austin, Allison. Elliot and Isla.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Ryan Breiner; and his brother, Michael Slampak.
Bernie was a autobody mechanic operating B&D Autobody in Pittsburgh, a member of St. Mary (Nativity) Church of Uniontown. He enjoyed fishing and the outdoors.
Viewing at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Ave. Ext., Uniontown, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday. A Blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, in the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Mary (Nativity) Cemetery, Uniontown.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at ww.hakyfuneralhome.com
