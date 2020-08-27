Fairchance
Bernard Stephen Sulak, 92, of Fairchance, passed away at home, with his loving family by his side, Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
He was born February 4, 1928, in York Run.
Preceding him in death were his parents, John Sulak and Anna Turik Sulak; and siblings, Mary, John, Agnes, Joe, Andy, Anne and Helen. He was the last surviving member of his parents' immediate family.
Surviving are his wife of 69 years, Betty Trout Sulak; three children, Deborah Sulak of Houston, Texas, Alvin and Charlene Sulak of Marshall, Virginia and Chris and Deb Sulak of Frisco, Texas; and four grandchildren, Christiana and Ivan Gonzalez of Houston, Texas, Joshua and Suzelle Sulak of Plano, Texas, Jarek Sulak of Pittsburgh and Justin Sulak of Frisco, Texas.
He served in the U.S. Army for two years during the Korean Conflict.
Bernard was employed at the former Fisher Body Plant in West Mifflin for 38 years until his retirement.
He was a member of Saint Joseph Church in Uniontown.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday and until 9 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, when Prayers of Transfer will be said. The Funeral Mass follows at 9:30 a.m. in Saint Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 180 Old Walnut Hill Road, Uniontown.
Interment will follow in Mount Saint Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown.
