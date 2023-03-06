Bernice Frances Embacher

Brimfield, Ohio
After living a full life enjoying many wonderful years with her family, Bernice Frances Bowser Embacher went to join her parents, George and Alberta Bowser, and many of her siblings in heaven Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the age of 92.
She is survived by her husband of 70 loving years, August “Gus”, who took care of her for the past five years with caring and compassion.
Together they shared the joy of raising their children, Ted (Kathie), Debbie (Roger) Hickok, Augie (Carole), and Ray (Barb). They were then blessed with nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Bernice’s family will always remember her “Happy Birthday Jesus” and Bunny cakes, Hollywood Squares, and her raisin cookies. Her spaghetti sauce was legendary with her husband.
Many will remember Bernice as the “lunch lady” at Brimfield School for over 20 years, where she was the school cafeteria manager.
We must also mention that she was unbeatable at Scrabble and was a huge Elvis fan!
Bernice and Gus met when they were still teenagers in Pennsylvania, where they were both born. They moved to Akron and built a wonderful life together ending up in Brimfield, Ohio. Both looked forward to the start of camping season each spring especially at Pymatuning State Park.
In addition to her immediate family, Bernice is survived by sisters, Joyce Baker and Shirley Wilson; and brothers, Chuck and John.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 6, at Restland Cemetery in Brimfield, Ohio, with Fr. Zachary Coulter officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations, in her memory, can be made to St. Peter of the Fields, 3487 Old Forge Road, Rootstown, Ohio 44272.
To share a memory, send a condolence, light a candle or send flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com.
Services in care of BISSLER & SONS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 628 West Main Street, Kent, OH 44240.
