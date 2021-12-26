Fairchance
Bernice Jane McManus, 90, of Fairchance, formerly of Collier, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Fairfield's Liberty Hall Personal Care Home.
She was born on December 13, 1931, a daughter of Bartley F. and Mary Durbin McManus.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her twin brother, Bernard McManus, and 13 siblings.
She was a faithful member of Saints Cyril & Methodius Roman Catholic Church.
Bernice is survived by her sister, Mary Jane McManus Murray, of Milford, Conn.; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the owner and staff of Fairfield's Liberty Hall Personal Care Home, and the staff of Amedisys Hospice of Uniontown.
Bernice's family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021, at the GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 E. Church Street, Fairchance, where Prayers of Transfer will be prayed at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, followed by a Funeral Mass at Saints Cyril & Methodius Roman Catholic Church, 50 North Morgantown Street, Fairchance.
Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park, Briar Hill.
Memorial contributions can be made to Saints Cyril & Methodius Roman Catholic Church, at the above address.
Online condolences are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com.
