Point Marion
Bernice Jean Jeffries Ayers, 89, of Point Marion passed away Friday, March 18, 2022 at home with her loving family by her side.
She was born July 24, 1932 in Stewartstown W, Va., daughter of the late George Jackson Jeffries and Myrtle Marshall Jeffries McCloy and stepfather Frank McCloy. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Thomas N. Ayers; her son, Ronald Ayers; daughters, Linda and Sharon Ayers; her brother, Burnell (Bud) Jeffries; sisters, Betty Mollard, Ellen Hurshman, and Mollie Pruitt. She is survived by her three sons, Thomas Ayers and wife Margaret of Point Marion, Robert Ayers and wife Ruthann of Morgantown, Stephan Ayers and wife Rachel of Herndon, Va., two daughters Debra Horvwalt and husband Harry of Dilliner, Stephanie Young and husband Brian of Point Marion; 12 grandchildren, Thomas and Timothy Ayers, Misty Sanders, Robin Hughes, Donald Horvwalt, Patricia, Amy, Bobbi Jo, and Robert Ayers, Megan, Erin, and Kylie Young, and many great- grandchildren; four sisters, Bernetta Murphy, Mary Hawk, Clara Hawk, Linda Dunford; and many nieces and nephews.
Bernice loved traveling with her family especially to the beach.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 21, from 10 until 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, when services will be held in the funeral home chapel, in the LOUIS E. RUDOLPH FUNERAL HOME, Thomas B. Rudolph, Funeral Director & Supervisor, 15 N. Main Street Point Marion, PA.
Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion. Condolences can be made to the family at www.louisrudolphfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
