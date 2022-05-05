formerly of Shoaf
Bernice Marie Marva Vilk, 88, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Summa (Akron City) Hospital. She was born February 4, 1934, to Stephen and Mary Marva of Shoaf.
She graduated from Georges Township High School in 1952 and worked the switchboard at Ohio Bell in Cleveland before marrying Thaddeus Vilk in 1956.
Ted and Bernice began raising their family in Cleveland before moving to Cuyahoga Falls, where the house was filled with the sounds of polka music and the smells of chicken soup and homemade bread.
Bernice also loved listening to Elvis, Neil Diamond and Bruce Springsteen, making stuffed cabbage and pierogi, and praying the Rosary.
She loved spending time with her 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, and she loved spending many, many hours on the phone with her sisters and brothers.
Bernice leaves behind her beloved husband, Ted; her children, Tom, Deb (Erik) Lichtenberger, Terri (Bob) Clemons and Jim (Liz); her brother, Paul (Carolyn); sisters, MaryAnn (Joe) Skala and Helen Jane Kuchno; brother-in-law Walt Vilk; sisters-in-law, Betty, Janet and Martha Marva; godchildren, Kathy Marucci and Mike Skala; cousin, Gerry Zelmar; and many other cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
She is reunited with her parents; along with sisters, Anna Jane Marva and Irene (Leonard) Persley; brothers, Bern (Connie), Bob, John (Janet), Phil, Rich and Steve; brother-in-law, Len Kuchno; nephews, Johnny and Dave Marva; and many aunts, uncles and others relatives and friends.
The family would like to thank the Lichtenbergers for nearly a decade of primary care in between Bernice's hospital stays, and for the doctors and nurses on Five West at Summa Hospital. Bernice was very appreciative of Thomas Kuchno for bringing her sisters to see her in her last days, and for all the others who visited, called, cared for her and prayed for her.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, in Clifford Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front Street, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 5, in St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1761 2nd Street, Cuyahoga Falls. Internment will follow at nearby Oakwood Cemetery.
