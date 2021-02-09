Whitsett
Berniece E. Basista Fine, 63, of Whitsett, passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021, in her home. Born January 24, 1958, in McKeesport, she was a daughter of the late Frank Basista Sr. and Darlene Mihalcin Basista.
A lifelong resident of Whitsett, Mrs. Fine was a restaurant owner of Bernie's Diner for more than 15 years. She also rescued dalmatians.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth L. Fine Jr., to whom she was married for 46 years; sons and daughters-in-law Kenneth and Katie Fine III of Rostraver, Michael and Mary Ann Fine of Bethel Park; brothers and sisters-in-law Frank and Glenda Basista of Belle Vernon, Joe and Stacey Basista of Rostraver; sister Sherry Adams of Whitsett; grandchildren Kenneth Fine IV, Rob LaKandula, Matthew McGee, Kyleigh McGee, Sophie "Babydoll" Fine, Alexis Smith; nieces Alicia and Julie; and her pet dogs, Skynyrd, Skinny "Bones", Skully And Marshall.
She was preceded in death by her brother, John Basista.
A celebration of Berniece's life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS, LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Berniece to SARC Sarcoma Research.
Condolences to the family accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.