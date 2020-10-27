Denbeau Heights
Bert L. Smith, 80, of Denbeau Heights, went to be with his Lord Thursday, October 22, 2020. Mr. Smith was a son of the late Bert and Elizabeth Smith of Coal Center.
Bert was a graduate of California Area High School and enlisted and served his country proudly in the United States Navy for 22 years, retiring in 1980. Bert served during the Vietnam War; his last duty was on the USS Savannah.
Bert was an active member of The Historic Church of St. Peter, where he served as an usher. He was well known for playing Santa Claus in the Brownsville Area.
Bert was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, John; and in-laws Frank and Olga Bennett.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 50 years, Janet Bennett Smith; his siblings, Mary (the late Vaughn) Braddock of West Brownsville, Elmer (Megan) Smith of Perryopolis, Jerry (the late Sandy) Smith of Blainesburg, Nancy (the late Jeff) Konsugar of Rostraver and Ed (Jill) Smith of Missouri; brother-in-law Frank "Butch" Bennett; many nieces, nephews and all the children he met as Santa Claus.
Friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, PA 15417, from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, and until a prayer service at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 29. A Mass of Christian Burial in The Historic Church of St. Peter will be held at 11 a.m. Interment to follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, with full military honors accorded by the U.S. Navy and the South Hills Veteran Honor Guard.
