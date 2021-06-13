Uniontown
Bertha Ann Maust Hall, 90, of Uniontown, passed away in her sleep, at Cloverdale Personal Care Home, Thursday, June 10, 2021.
She was born May 5, 1931, in Dunbar.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Leonard Hall; parents, Thomas Edward Maust and Violet Morgan Maust; grandmother, Catherine Maust; sister, Hazel King Coddington; and brothers, George Maust and Philip Denver Hawk.
Bertha was a loving wife and mother. Surviving are her daughter, Judy Hall Hileman and son-in-law, Robert Hileman; and her neighbor and close friend, Darrell Trifiro.
She also loved cats and dogs.
Bertha formerly attended the Walnut Hill United Methodist Church and visited the Haydentown Christian Church many times with her daughter.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, June 14. The Funeral Service will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jim Handschumaker officiaiting.
Interment will follow in Mountain View Memorial Park, Brownfield.
