Connellsville
Bertha B. Clark, 66, of Connellsville, passed away on Wednesday February 19, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
Born on October 3, 1953, in Laurel Fork, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Russell Johnson and Thelma (Johnson) Adkins.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Oscar H. Clark; three sisters; and two brothers.
Surviving are her daughter, Angela D. Clark and husband Jody of Uniontown; son Sean R. Clark of Connellsville; stepson Stephen H. Clark and wife Valeta of Nokomis, Fla.; six grandchildren, Brian Clark, Bradley Clark, Samantha Clark, Seth Clark, Calvin Clark and Caelin Clark; three great-grandchildren; five brothers, Arnold Johnson of Campbell’s Creek, W.Va., John Robert Johnson of Plainfield, Ill., Clarence Johnson of Dixie, W.Va., Herbert Johnson of Nitro, W.Va. and Charles Johnson of Midland, Va.; two sisters, Faye Ramsey of Dixie, W.Va. and Sue Jones of Carol Stream, Ill.; an abundance of nieces and nephews; and her companion Ron “Babe” Marciante.
Mrs. Clark was retired from Sensus Metering of Uniontown. She was Baptist by faith.
Family and friends will be received on Friday, February 21, from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. in the PAUL G. FINK FUNERAL HOME, INC. 418 North Pittsburgh Street Connellsville, PA 15425. Additional visitation will be held on Saturday, February 22, from 10 a.m. until the hour of the funeral service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
Interment will follow at Green Ridge Memorial Park, Connellsville.
The family would like to send their sincere thanks to Fayette Emergancy Medical Services, Highlands Hospital Emergency Department, STAT Medevac, Dr. Pat and the nurses of UPMC Presbyterian Cardiac Intensive Care Unit 3F, and Dr. Mary Beth Krafty for their kindness and sympathy during this difficult time.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.