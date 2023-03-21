Bertha B. Seehoffer

Uniontown
Bertha “Bertie” B. Seehoffer, 71, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023, in Uniontown Hospital.
She was born in Brownsville, on January 26, 1952, daughter of the late Samuel Abraham and Mildred Gibson Abraham.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister (and best friend), Carole Fuller; stepson, David Seehoffer; and great-grandson, Liam Shane.
Bertie took great pride in being a homemaker. She enjoyed baking, cooking, vacationing and spending quality time with her family and her beloved pets.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Larry E. Seehoffer, on Uniontown; her sisters, Shirley Riley of Uniontown, Sara Abraham of Spotsylvania and Jacqueline Duritsky (John) of Uniontown; brother, Robert Acton, Jr. (Bobbi) of Windham, N.H.; daughter: Misty Johnson of Fairmont, W.Va.; sons, Michael Hall of Uniontown and Chad Hall (Ceane) of Fairchance; and stepson, Brian Seehoffer of Uniontown; grandchildren: Natasha, Nathan, Brandon, Machaela, Makenzie, Noelle, Bradley, Courtney and Zachary; great-grandchildren: JimieAnn, Hayden, Grayson and Aubrey; and many nieces, nephews, and stepgrandchildren.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC, 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Visitation will continue, in the funeral home, from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, followed by a service celebrating Bertie’s life with Pastor Travis Edgar officiating. Interment will follow in Park Place Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.