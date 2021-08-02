Hopwood
Bertha Durst, 93, of Hopwood, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Peroni's Personal Care Home. She was born December 30, 1927, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Amor Jeffries and Mary Campbell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Durst.
She was the last surviving member of her family.
She will be laid to rest in Sandy Hill Cemetery next to her husband, Roy.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
