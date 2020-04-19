Elizabeth
Bertha Irene Ekaitis DeCarlo, 90 years old, passed away in Estero,, Fla., on March 12, 2020. She was born on April 2, 1929, in Elizabeth, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Barna Ekaitis.
In addition to her parents, Bertha was preceded in death by her husband, Vito P. DeCarlo, and a daughter, Denise M. DeCarlo; son-in-law Robert L. Christe; and the following brothers and sisters, Joseph, Eugene, William, Harry, Dolores, Olga, Gloria and Helena.
She is survived by her sister, Mildred McCombs of Bonita Springs, Fla.; five daughters, Gloria M. Christe of Uniontown, Daria Shetler of Estero, Fla.., Rosemary and Paul Cooley of Pinehurst, N.C., Pati and Jeff DiMaio of Uniontown and Paula DeCarlo Falcone of Southern Pines, N.C. She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews who knew her as Aunt Bert.
A Memorial Service will be held at the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 North Gallatin Avenue, Extension, Uniontown, at a future date to be announced. Inurnment will follow at Mount Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown.
