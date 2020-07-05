Estero, Fla.
Bertha Irene Ekaitis DeCarlo, 90, passed away in Estero, Fla., March 12, 2020. She was born April 2, 1929, in Elizabeth, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Barna Ekaites.
In addition to her parents, Bertha was preceded in death by her husband, Vito P. DeCarlo; and a daughter, Denise M. DeCarlo; son-in-law Robert L. Christe; and brothers and sisters Joseph, Eugene, William, Harry, Dolores, Olga, Gloria and Helena.
She is survived by her sister, Mildred McCombs of Bonita Springs, Fla.; five daughters, Gloria M. Christe of Uniontown, Daria Shetler of Estero, Rosemary and Paul Cooley of Pinehurst, N.C., and Pati and Jeff DiMaio of Uniontown. She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews who knew her as Aunt Bert.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until noon, the time of a memorial service, Friday, July 10, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown.
Private inurnment attended by her immediate family will follow at Mount St. Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown.
Please wear facial masks and maintain social distancing during visitation and services for the protection of all.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
