Smock
Bertha Jean Mouser, 89, of Smock, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at her home with her loving family by her side.
She was born on July 30, 1933, in Waltersburg, daughter of the late John Harry and Bertha Rachel Rounds Layman
Bertha was a lifetime member of The Waltersburg Church of The Nazarene until its closing, and held many positions and leadership roles within the church, such as Board Member, Sunday School Teacher, Bible School Teacher, Stewardess, and Treasurer. She then attended New Life Free Methodist Church.
Bertha was an avid farmer and gardener.
She loved and cared for many children in the neighborhood and loved to watch children for parents that had to work.
She worked for Berkowitz Sewing Factory in Uniontown, for many years.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Stanley J. Mouser; son and daughter-in-law, Edward and Ruth Ann Mouser; two grandchildren, Ashley Riggin and Edward Mouser; five brothers, Lloyd Layman, Charles Shaffer, Lindsey Shaffer and two infant brothers; seven sisters, Alice Hawk, Edith Nicholson, Ruth Yoder, Martha Newman, Mary Newman, Dorothy Little and Pansie Shaffer.
Bertha is survived by her three children, Lori Dunn and husband, Robert, of Smock, Kerri Myers and husband, William, of Smock and David Mouser and wife, Holly, of Smock; grandchildren, Daniel Myers, Jacob Myers, Heidi Mouser-Vidal, Jamie Aguilar and Taylor Mouser; several great-grandchildren; brother, John H. Layman, Jr., of Newton Falls, Ohio; a very special friend for many years, Leona Huey; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, and from 10 until 11 a.m. on Monday, when a Funeral Service will be held, with Reverend Bruce Poling and Reverend Allen Ellsworth officiating. Interment will follow in Green Lick Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.