Uniontown
January 3, 1942 - July 10, 2022
Bertha Rae Cholock Riggin passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022. Looking at the dates of her birth and of her death, one knows what they mean, but what about the dash (-)? That dash (-) represents so much: life, love, pain, strength, and more courage than one person can handle.
Bert made her life with the love of her life, Bernard W. Riggin Sr., for 51 years until his passing from Multiple Sclerosis October 10, 2011.
Together they raised three children, Bernard Jr., wife Teresa and their children, Bryan and Michael, of Tennessee; James and wife Cindy and their children, Amanda and Wade of Texas; Lynette and her children, Elizabeth and John of Uniontown. She also had two great-granddaughters, Lucille and Olivia. Other surviving family to hold her memory close are sisters-in-law, Nancy Cholock and son Joe, Paula Karem, Laura Grimes, Shirley Styles, Marlene Riggin, Rose Winnaught (Ray), Wanda Stewart (Clifford) and Kathleen Rockwell; brothers-in-law, Pete (Kathy), Ronald (Sue) Riggin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bert was preceded in death by brothers, Jack Cholock and Eugene Karem; brothers-in-law, Wayne and Richard Riggin, Tom Styles, Ed Grimes; sister-in-law, Cassie Riggin.
Bert’s life work was her family, home, and gardening. She enjoyed talking and laughing with her lifelong friend, Betty Ann, her cousin, Betty Jean and with neighbors, swapping stories and laughter over a Michelob Ultra. In our little Wilmington Street community, she will be dearly missed. The young kids in the neighborhood would run to “Grandma’s” where a hug, oatmeal cookie, or rice krispy treat awaited. She had a beer waiting for the adults. Our birds and stray kitties will miss their caregiver as well. There are so many beautiful stories we could tell you. But just remember the next time you look at that dash and a memory causes you to smile, cry, or laugh out loud, remember, you were a part of that - (Dash) 143.
Special thank you to the Amedisys Hospice Care and the staff at Shadyside Hospital.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 14, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown. Prayers of transfer will be recited followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at at 11 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 50 Jefferson Avenue, Uniontown, where she was a lifelong member and student. Interment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
