Uniontown
Bertha Rae Cholock Riggin, 80, of Uniontown, passed away on Sunday July 10, 2022 with her family by her side.
Visitation at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Visitation also from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, when prayers of transfer will be recited followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Evangelist Church, 50 Jefferson Avenue, Uniontown, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at hakyfuneralhome.com.
Full obituary will appear in a later addition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.