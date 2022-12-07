Cranberry Twp.
Bertram Jay Forsyth 46, of Cranberry Twp., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 4, 2022 after injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
“BJ” was born on February 13, 1976, son of the late Bertram Johnson, and Gloria Jean Gibson Forsyth.
BJ is survived by his beloved wife, and best friend, Jennifer McElroy Forsyth, whom he married on November 13, 1999; children, who he adored more than anything in the world, Braden, Ko, and Emma; sister, Malissa Joseph, and her daughter Brittany Joseph. He is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and other relatives and friends who will all miss him dearly.
Said simply, BJ was the epitome of a family man. They always came first, and the unconditional love they shared is unimaginable. His positivity, kindness, protectiveness and selflessness will be missed and remembered by all who knew and loved him.
He was a very active member of Crossroads Church, where he was apart of many groups, and participated in several ways. BJ was also involved in The North Hills Masonic Lodge #716, where he was proud to be a member.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Twp. A Funeral Service Celebrating the Life of BJ will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial gifts may be made in BJ’s name to Crossroads Church, Masonic Lodge #716, or https://www.gofundme.com/f/6xra8-bj-forsyth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.