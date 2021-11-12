Mount Braddock
Bessie Irene Adenhart Wolfe, 94, passed away on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at home, surrounded by her loving family whom she cherished.
She was born on September 11, 1927 in Mount Braddock, to the late James Henry Adenhart and the late Elizabeth Coleman Adenhart.
Bessie was a member of the Mount Braddock United Methodist Church until its closure and the Fairview United Methodist Church subsequently. She was a member of the Women's Society and a member of the church choir where she truly enjoyed singing for others.
She was a homemaker and was always going out of her way to take care of others. She was deeply admired for her generous spirit; no matter the charitable request, she was always giving of her time, love and resources to anyone or any cause in need. Her love and compassion for others will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her children, James "Ray" (Carol) Wolfe, Sheryl Lynn Watson, David "Bill" (Cynthia) Wolfe, Mickey (Diana) Wolfe, and Betsy Steiner; ten grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, David Ray Wolfe; siblings, Daisy Landman, Beth Crawford and James Adenhart; as well as her sons-in-law, Ronald E. Watson and Gary Steiner.
Per Bessie's wishes, there will be no public visitation.
A graveside service, officiated by Pastor Lee Maley, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, November 12, at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Dunbar.
Those attending are asked to please line up at 9:30 a.m. Friday, at BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, for a procession to the cemetery,
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bessie's name are suggested to the Fairview Cemetery Fund. Donations may be sent to the funeral home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.