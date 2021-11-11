Mount Braddock
Bessie Irene Adenhart Wolfe, of Mount Braddock, passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021. She was born September 11, 1927, in Mount Braddock, to the late James Henry and Elizabeth Coleman Adenhart.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, David Ray Wolfe.
There will be no public visitation per Bessie's wishes.
A graveside service, officiated by Pastor Lee Maley, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, November 12, at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Dunbar.
Those attending are asked to please line up at 9:30 a.m. Friday, at BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, for a procession to the cemetery.
A full obituary will be published in Friday's paper.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com.
