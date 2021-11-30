Dunbar
Bessie Mae Sumey, 101, of Dunbar, died Saturday, November 27, 2021, in Generations Personal Care Home, Uniontown. She was born August 1, 1920, in Saltlick Township, a daughter of the late John and Anna Miller Nicholson.
Mrs. Sumey was a member of the Dunbar Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Alvie Paul Sumey; two sons, John Wilbert Faust and his wife Mayme of Yorktown, Va.; and Donald Wayne Faust and his wife Carole of Harmony; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a sister-in-law, Frances Nicholson of Maysville, Ohio.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two brothers, Hobert and Ellsworth Nicholson.
Family and friends will be received in the Chapel of Green Ridge Memorial Park, 2901 Memorial Blvd., Connellsville from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of funeral services, on Wednesday, with Rev. Robert Wrachford and Rev. William Nicholson officiating. Interment will follow in the Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the Dunbar Baptist Church, 22 1st Street, Dunbar, or to the Grace Baptist Church, 227 Little Summit Road, Dunbar, in memory of Bessie Mae Sumey.
All arrangements are under the direction of the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
