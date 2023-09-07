McClellandtown
Bessie Marie Orlick, 101, of McClellandtown, passed away on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.
She was born Friday June 2, 1922, in Troy Hill, a daughter of Charles and Bessie Kulina Hajek, Sr.
Bessie was preceded in death by her parents and husbands, James R. Todak and Steve Orlick; grandson, Jason Zizak; her sister, Rose Hajek; and her brother, Charles Hajek.
She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi in Masontown, and the Slovak Society.
Left to cherish her memory are her children: Elizabeth Zizak (George), Rose Mary Kennedy and her fiance, Liptak, James Orlick (Kimberly); grandchildren: Melinda Vance (Ron), Christopher Kennedy (Michele), Stephen Todak and fiancee, Emily Ryan and Robert Todak; great-grandchildren: Alyssa Vance, Cole Vance, Ethan Kennedy, Paige Kennedy; special niece, Maryann Bolas; sister-in-law, Irene Kifus; she is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Fiends will be received in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, 515 N. Main Street, Masontown, from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday September 8, 2023, and until 10 a.m., the hour of service, on Saturday September 9, 2023. Interment will follow in Jacob's Lutheran Cemetery Masontown.
The family would like to thank the nurses, caregivers and staff of Beachwood Court and Amedysis Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit terravecchiahakyfh.com.
