Bessie Marie Orlick, 101, of McClellandtown, Pennsylvania, passed away on Tuesday September 5, 2023.
She was born Friday June 2, 1922, in Troy Hill, a daughter of Charles and Bessie Kulina Hajek, Sr.
Bessie was preceded in death by her parents and husbands, James R. Todak and Steve Orlick; grandson, Jason Zizak; her sister, Rose Hajek; and her brother, Charles Hajek.
She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Masontown, and the Slovak Society.
Left to cherish her memory are her children: Elizabeth Zizak (George), Rosemary Kennedy and her fiance, Michael Liptak and James Todak (Kimberly); grandchildren: Melinda Vance (Ron), Christopher Kennedy (Michele), Stephen Todak and fiancee, Emily Ryan and Robert Todak; great-grandchildren: Alyssa Vance, Cole Vance, Ethan Kennedy and Paige Kennedy; special niece, Maryann Bolas; and sister-in-law, Irene Kifus; she is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
Fiends will be received in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, 515 N. Main Street, Masontown, from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 8, 2023, and until 10 a.m., the hour of service, on Saturday, September 9, 2023.
Interment will follow in Jacob's Lutheran Cemetery Masontown.
The family would like to thank the nurses, caregivers and staff of Beachwood Court and Amedysis Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.