Beth A. Marinelli, 57, of Brownsville, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, July 30, 2023, in UPMC - Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. She was born January 5, 1966, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Walter and Beverly Taylor Marinelli.
Beth was a 1984 graduate of Brownsville Area High School, graduating with Highest Honors. She was a member of The Historic Church of St. Peter, Brownsville. Beth enjoyed game night at the house with her many friends.
Besides her parents, Beth was preceded in death by her niece, Stacey Stokes; and nephew, Patrick Marinelli.
Left to cherish Beth's memory are her son, Chad Sumey and wife Kayla; her grandson, Douglas; brother, Walter "Spanky" Marinelli, Jr. and wife Janice; sister, Bobbi Jo Higman (James Spike); her nephew, Walter "Sparky" Marinelli (Meaghan); along with great-nephew, Austin; great-nieces, Kaydence, Hayleigh and Kami; aunts and uncles, Albert "Butch" and Betty Marinelli, Karen and Robert McDonough, Patricia and Harold "Sonny" May, and Jesse and Linda Taylor; and numerous cousins.
A Memorial Dinner will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, August 14, in The Fairbank Rod and Gun Club, 664 Fairbank Herbert Road, New Salem, PA 15468.
