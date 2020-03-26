Uniontown
Beth Ann Nagy-Herring passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020. She was an adored wife of 32 years. Beloved and admired Mother. Wonderfully loving Grammy.
She fought a courageous battle to stay with us, against all odds. With that considered, she always had an inherently charming way of facing the challenges at hand, remaining positive. With a sense of humor that was absolutely unique, and admirable in the thick of the situations presented.
She leaves behind loving husband, Tom; her son, James; and cherished grandson, Elliott; her brother, Alan Risk and wife Victoria; sister-in-law, Melody Herring; brother-in-law, Robin Herring; and good friend, Mary B. Rodack.
She will be forever missed and never forgotten. Always a testament to seeking hope, in troubling times. Rest in Peace, Power...and as you would say: "be still, and know...that I am".
We love you more than you could ever imagine, and are comforted in knowing you are no longer in pain.
