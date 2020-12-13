Beth Ann Switalski, 42, of Masontown, formerly of Carmichaels, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, December 8, 2020, in her home. She was born October 23, 1978, in Uniontown, a daughter of Wayne Switalski of Morgantown, W.Va., and the late Carol E. Clark Switalski.
Beth was a 1996 graduate of Carmichaels Area High School. Above all, Beth loved her cats and was an avid Steelers fan. She was a fantastic artist and an outstanding athlete in her younger days and collector of all Garfield. Beth had many, many friends, too many to mention, and had a giving spirit and an unforgettable smile.
Surviving, in addition to her father, are a brother, Wayne Edward Switalski (Amy) of Waynesburg; aunts and uncles Arthur Leasure (Cindy) of Masontown, Arlene McManis (Fred) of Greensboro, Patricia Leasure (Charlie Harbarger) of Masontown, Richard Switalski (Pearl) of Point Marion, Gregory Switalski (Cheryl) of Garards Fort, Jerry Frankhouser of Bruceton Mills, W.Va., Rebecca Engelman (Lowell) of Monaca and Debbie Lowther (Jim) of Dilliner; three nephews, Tyler Switalski, Mason Switalski and Wyatt Switalski; and several cousins.
Deceased are grandparents Arthur "Babe" and Ann Leasure; and aunts and uncles Judy and Bill Deems, Earl Clark, Kathryn "Sis" Adams and Jane Frankhouser.
There will be no public viewing and a celebration of Beth's life will be planned at a later time.
Arrangements are entrusted to the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME, Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, Carmichaels.
For additional information and to sign the guestbook, visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.