Beth Louise Hamel Steiner, 78, of Perryopolis, formerly of Baldwin Borough, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Annalisa's A Touch of Home, Perryopolis. She was born in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late William Frederick and Margaret Jane Jarvis Hamel.
Beth is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Steiner Poling and her husband, Greg of Perryopolis, and Emily Steiner Banks of West Newton; four grandchildren, Christina, Zachary, Jacob and Bradley; brother William Jarvis Hamel of Monongahela.
A private visitation will be held at the convenience of the family, followed by interment at Jefferson Memorial Park, Pleasant Hills.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
