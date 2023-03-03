Dunbar
Bethany Anne Vinoverski Augustine, 70, of Dunbar, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 28, 2023. She was born November 10, 1952, in Pittsburgh.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Louis George Vinoverski and Anne Kapusta Vinoverski; and a sister, Benita Polakovsky.
Bethany was a graduate of Geibel Catholic High School and Penn State University. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and caregiver, who enjoyed spending time in her flower garden.
Bethany is survived by six siblings, Dianne McFeaters and Sharon Yourchik (Mark) of Uniontown, Laurita Soisson (Harry) of Connellsville, Martin Vinoverski (Marsha) of West Leisenring, Marilee Smiley Khalil (Tracey) of Finleyville, and Davida Cavallo of Dunbar; brother-in-law, Marion Polakovsky; godchildren, Aaron Klippi and Pamela Mancini; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and a great-great-niece.
To honor Bethany’s wishes, funeral services were private under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
