Betsy Cochran Haas, 74 of Vanderbilt, Franklin Township, passed away at 6 a.m. Friday, January 14, 2022 at her residence. Betsy was born April 22, 1947 in Uniontown, a daughter of the late John H. and Ruth Smith Cochran. She was married to Ronald E. "Red" Haas, who passed away on February 18, 2013.
Betsy was a graduate of Frazier High School, Class of 1965 and received her BS Degree in Elementary Education from Penn State University in 1969. She was employed as an elementary teacher with the Connellsville School District for 44 years, retiring in 2017. After retirement, she continued serving as a substitute teacher.
Betsy was a lifelong and faithful member of the Philip G. Cochran Memorial United Methodist Church in Dawson where she was the church organist and choir director for 50 years while also serving on the Administrative Board. Betsy was active with the Dawson Vanderbilt Lions Club, the Order of Eastern Star, and exhibited at numerous Fayette County Fairs in regard to her love of gardening.
Betsy will be sadly missed by her loving family; her sister, Eleanor Cochran of Vanderbilt; her brother, John Cochran and his wife Peggy of Atlanta, Ga.; her two nephews, Jonathan Cochran (Brigid) and Bryan Cochran; and her two great nephews, Davis and John Brooks Cochran.
Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the RALPH E. GALLEY FUNERAL HOME, 501 Railroad Street, Dawson (www.fergusonfunerals.com). Family and friends will be received from 12 to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home chapel. Additional viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday in the Philip G. Cochran Memorial United Methodist Church followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. Monday with Pastor Jack Washabaugh officiating. Private interment will be in Cochran Cemetery next to her late husband. Memorials may be made to: Memorial Fund of the Church at 209 Griscom Street, Dawson, PA 15428.
The family extends appreciation to Dr. Mark Williams and to Medi Home Health Hospice for their loving care. Love Lasts Forever!
