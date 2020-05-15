Betsy Mechling

Smithfield
Betsy Brown Mechling, 75, of Smithfield, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at Jefferson Hospital.
She was born April 26, 1945, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late William T. Mechling and Lauretta Brown Mechling.
Preceding her in death were her parents; grandparents Lewis and Mary Mechling, and Edward and Alice Brown.
Betsy graduated from Uniontown High School Class of 1963. She was a graduate of California University of Pennsylvania and received her Masters in Education from West Virginia University. She began her teaching career in the Albert Gallatin School District and taught at the A.L. Wilson Elementary School for 35 years.
Left to cherish Betsy's memory are her companion of 28 years, Bob Jenkins; her cousin, Mary Ellen Gearing and husband Tom, their children, Christopher Gearing (Rebecca), Elizabeth Kirven (Darrin) and their children, William, Alex, Jack, Clair and George; her special friends, Nan, Patty, Jane, Noel, Olene, Moria, Vickie and many others; and her stepdaughters, Bobbi Jo and Heather.
Everyone who knew Betsy loved her. She was outgoing and creative. Once she met you, you were her friend for life.
Betsy will be missed by her family, many friends and her precious dog, Lucy.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Donations in Betsy's memory may be made to your favorite charity.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance.
