Mount Pleasant
Betty A. Bindas, 90, of Mount Pleasant, died Thursday, December 26, 2019, in UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born January 17, 1929, in Rowes Run, a daughter of the late Michael and Bessie Hillen Bindas.
Betty was a graduate of California State College and continued her education, including her masters degree at Syracuse University, West Virginia University and Indiana University. She was employed as a teacher in the Bethel Park School District for 44 years. She was a member of Visitation Roman Catholic Church, Mount Pleasant.
She is survived by one sister, Verna Vockel of Mount Pleasant; her brother, John Bindas and his Jean of Mount Pleasant; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Dorothy Hanagan.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4, 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, December 29, in BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 406 East Washington Street, Mount Pleasant, where a Blessing Service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, December 30, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Visitation Roman Catholic Church with the Rev. Richard Kosisko as celebrant. Interment will be in LaFayette Memorial Park. A Parish Wake Service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. To offer a condolence or remembrance please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.commes.com
