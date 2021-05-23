Uniontown
Betty Ann Collins Kaylor, 88, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in her home. She was born May 12, 1933, in Ronco, a daughter of the late Russell Collins and Gwendolyn Burke Collins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Kaylor Sr.; brothers William Collins, Charles Collins and Johnny Collins; and sisters Frances Hixon and Louise Alleva.
Betty enjoyed playing bingo, playing cards and gambling.
Left to cherish Betty's memory are her sons, Joseph Kaylor and wife Lonna, Tim Kaylor, Kerry Kaylor, and Charles Kaylor and wife Lori; stepsons Chester Kaylor and wife Faith, and Rick Kaylor and wife Sophie; brother James Collins and wife Carol; sisters Marie Hice and Rose McGalla; grandchildren Joshua Kaylor, Ashley McKnight and husband Scott, and Michael Kaylor; four great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and her faithful pet, Max.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 24. Visitation will continue in the funeral home from 10 until the 11 a.m. service celebrating Betty's life Tuesday, May 25, with Pastor Maggie Friedhof officiating. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
