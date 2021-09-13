Daisytown
Betty Barger Monkovich, 90, of Daisytown, died Wednesday, September 8, 2021, in Dunlevy Manor.
She was born January 22, 1931, a daughter of the late Hollister Washington and Bessie Staley Barger.
Mrs. Monkovich was a 1949 graduate of Centerville High School.
Bessie was a member for over 70 years of St. Mary's Church, Daisytown, St. Thomas Aquinas of California, and St. Katharine Drexel Parish Richeyville Campus, and also served as a Eucharistic Minister. She was very dedicated to her church.
A homemaker, Bessie enjoyed sitting on her porch, traveling, cooking for her family, walking, attending church functions and her cat, Tiffany.
Surviving are three children, George J. Monkovich of California, Mary L. Monkovich of Daisytown and Elizabeth Furnier (Dane) of Conroe, Texas; six siblings, Dolores Rager of Centerville, Charles Barger of West Brownsville, James Barger of Waynesburg, Emeryetta Timms of Hiller, Diane Yancec of Newport Richie, Fla., and Daniel Barger of Valparaiso, Ind.; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are her husband, George A. Monkovich, who died April 18, 1987; four brothers, Robert, George, Paul and Kenneth Barger; a sister, Dorothy Sonnier.
Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, September 13, in the John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, where prayers will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 14, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Katharine Drexel Parish Richeyville Campus, with the Rev. Edward L. Yuhas officiating.
Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
Guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
