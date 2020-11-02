Uniontown
Betty D. Porterfield Harford, 80, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020.
She was born March 27, 1940, in Confluence, a daughter of the late Albert and Dolly Lytle Porterfield.
She was the wife of the late Louis Harford; mother of Franklin J. (Lori) Harford of Uniontown and Scott (Micah Brock) Harford of Donora; sister of Nancy Bigham and Jean Phelean, of Uniontown, and Sue Sloan and Jim Porterfield of Hopwood; several nieces still survive.
She was a Methodist and loved her family and doing geneology/family histories.
Visitation will be in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue, Ext. Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Inurnment will be private. Your written personal tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at ww.hakyfuneralhome.com
