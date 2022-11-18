Uniontown
Betty Dinsmore Lieb, 98, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the Pittsboro Christian Village Care Home, Pittsboro, N.C.
She was born on December 13, 1923, the daughter of Samuel Dinsmore and Elizabeth Meckleburg Dinsmore.
She was the wife of the late Berwyn T. Lieb, and is survived by her daughter, Sandra Blocher of Pittsboro, N.C.; son, Rick Lieb of Monessen; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
She had been a member of Third Presbyterian Church, in Uniontown, for well over 60 years. She taught Sunday School there; the Edna B. Smith Class and later the Grace Bible Class, for 40 years.
She and her husband, Berwyn "Bud", met as teenagers at the Christian Endeavor Youth Group, at Third Presbyterian Church.
Friends will be received at the ANDREW FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, November 20th. Visitation will continue from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, November 21st, followed by a service celebrating her life, with the Pastor Patrick Ewing officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Pittsboro Christian Village, 1825 East Street, Pittsboro, NC 27312, and write "Benevolent Fund" on the memo line.
Memories and condolences can be shared at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
