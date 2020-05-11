North Huntingdon
Betty Dolores Konter, 88, of Danville, Ind., formerly of North Huntingdon, Pa., passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She was born on November 21, 1931, in Fayette County, Pa, a daughter of Daniel Sr. and Dora (Shine) Chuburko.
Her parents, husband, John Richard Konter, and brother, Daniel Chuberko, preceded her in death.
She spent most of her time living in North Huntingdon, Pa., a graduate of Masontown High School Class of 1950, where she was a majorette. She worked the tobacco fields in Connecticut in the summer.
She married John on August 13, 1952, in Waynesburg, Pa. They moved to New York between 1952 and 1953, where she took a job with The Morgan Trust company on Wall Street. Betty spent her life as a full-time wife, mom and homemaker and enjoyed playing cards and dancing with her friends and family.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Debra Lorraine Konter, John R. Konter III and wife Debbie and Daniel P. Konter and wife Lisa; and grandchildren Christopher Konter, Patrick Konter and Cameron Konter.
Conforming to CDC guidelines, a private viewing for immediate family will be held; arrangements are under the direction of TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 515 N. Main St., Masontown, Pa.
Interment will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help St. Mary Cemetery, Leckrone, Pa.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.terravecchia-hakyfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.