Uledi
Betty Gower O'Brien, 90, of Uledi, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 22, 2020, in the Uniontown Hospital.
She was born November 23, 1929, in Vanderbilt, a daughter of the late James M. and Elizabeth Brown Gower
Betty was employed as an executive secretary for I.N. Hagan at Hagan Ice Cream.
Later, she was employed as a secretary with Phil Detweiler Buick until her retirement.
She was a member of Grace Chapel Presbyterian Church, was very involved with Christian Endeavor and was a devoted pastor's wife by supporting her husband's ministry for more than 55 years. Also, she was a member of The Center in The Woods Senior Center in California.
Besides her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Roland M. O'Brien, who just passed away June 1, 2020; five brothers, Charles M. Gower, Thomas Gower, James Gower, Robert Gower, Donald (Wes) Gower; four sisters, Iva Diamond, Alyce Grubbs, Jean Hrusovsky and Donna Rae Morgan.
Betty was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
She is survived by her two sons, Roland J. O'Brien and wife Leonette of Hatboro, and Danny L. O'Brien and wife Laurie of Tampa, Fla.; one granddaughter, Elizabeth O'Brien Council and husband Zachariah of New York City. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem. Additional visitation will be held from 10 until the 11 a.m. fureral service Wednesday, October 28, in Grace Chapel Presbyterian Church, 1214 Walnut Hill Road, Smithfield, PA 15478, with Pastor Lee McDermott officiating. Interment will follow in Jacobs-Lutheran Cemetery.
The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty's name to Grace Chapel Presbyterian Church, 1214 Walnut Hill Road, Smithfield, PA 15478.
