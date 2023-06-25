Betty Hawkins

formerly of Point Marion
Betty (Ida Elizabeth) Hawkins, formerly of Point Marion, died peacefully on Saturday, June 17, in Orlando, Fla.
Born to James and Nora Myers on September 17, 1931, she was raised by her aunt and uncle, Dacie and Roy Wheeler. She was a 1949 graduate of Bruceton High School.
Betty shared 65 years of marriage with her husband Lawrence. She treasured her large extended family and took great joy in babies. She collected recipes, shared bountiful trays of Christmas cookies, and excelled at Sunday dinners, picnics, and potlucks. She was famous for her apple pies, which were never to be cut into more than six slices.
Betty was talented with embroidery and played piano by ear. She sang in the Eden UMC choir, led Sunday school, served as church secretary, and hosted meetings in her living room, where the doilies were always starched. An organizer by nature and fierce when needed, Betty was active in local politics. Given the age difference of her children, she was likely the longest serving band booster in the district.
In her 50s, Betty went to work in Admissions and Records at WVU's Health Science Center, becoming known for her warmth and friendliness. She was a selfless caregiver, first for her children, then her mother, and finally for her husband as he declined. In turn, caregivers helped make it possible for Betty to stay in her home through her 90th year.
Betty is survived by her children, Jack, Donna, Jay (Jamie DeHay), and Christy (Brian) Davis; along with eight grandchildren, Jason, Joana (Clint) Murphy, Jeri (Werner) Geldenhuys, Jonathan (Ashley), Jacob, Julie (John) Moore, Will and Katy Davis; as well as 20 great-grandchildren and a special sister-in-law, Ruth Myers of Smithfield.
Deceased are husband, Lawrence; daughter-in-law, Karen; brothers, Eldred, Edward, Rex, and Dale Wheeler, James, Omer, Delbert, Don, and Frank Myers; and sisters, Dorothy Hawkins, Beryl Wolf, Iona Ruble, and Wanda Roderick.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 8, at 11 a.m. at Eden United Methodist Church in Stewartstown, WV with interment to follow in the Little Arlington Section of Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion.
