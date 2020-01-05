Uniontown
Betty J. Balogh Nebraski, 89, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James R. "Jack" Nebraski; her sisters, Mary Balogh Trush and Ann Balogh; and brother, Michael Balogh.
She is survived by nieces, Gerry Hasson (husband Mark), Beverly Burd (husband James), Loraine Suba (husband Robert) and Barbara Rafail; plus many nieces and nephews and many beloved godchildren.
The family sends special thanks to Daniel and Katie Vivian, owners and directors, and the caring staff of Monarch Meadow Personal Care Home. Also a thank you to the nurses and staff of Amedisys Hospice Care of Uniontown for their expert and compassionate care.
Private visitation and a blessing service was held at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, Uniontown, for the family on Tuesday December 31. Private services and interment were at Betty's request.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
