formerly of Labelle
Betty J. Battaglini, 90, formerly of Labelle, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023.
She was born June 10, 1932, in Labelle, to the late George and Mary Gaydos Costello.
She was past president of the Labelle Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
Betty is survived by two sons, Frank Battaglini and wife Marcia, Mark Battaglini and wife Terry; grandchildren, Brigette, Mark and wife Kelly, Lindsey, Jason and Jena; along with great-grandchildren, Cora, Dominic, Violet and Luca; sister, Dorothy Marinakos; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Lisa; five brothers, Nick, George, John, Frank and Paul; three sisters, Marge Lephart, Marie Puglisi and Helen Ritsko.
Friends will be received from 9 until 10 a.m., the time of a prayer service, Friday, February 3, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. in the Historic Church of St. Peter, Brownsville, with the Rev. Fr. Efren Ambre as celebrant. Interment in St. Nicholas Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the OSPTA Hospice staff, the staff at Mt. Macrina Manor and Mon Valley Care Center staff.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Historic Church of St. Peter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.