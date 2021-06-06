Fairchance
Betty J. Collins, 81, of Fairchance, died Monday, May 31, 2021.
She was born August 14, 1940, in Uniontown.
Surviving are her siblings, Donna Yauger of Arlington, Va., Darlene Swaney and husband Wayne of Fairchance, James Yauger and wife Donna of Fairchance, and Barry Yauger of Fairchance; two sons, Gary Collins of Fairchance, and Michael Collins and wife Jennifer of Cannonsburg; grandchildren Chris James, James Collins, Kalea Collins and Kade Collins; and great-grandchildren Charlotte James and Nevin Collins.
Betty was predeceased by her parents, Mabel and Ernest Yauger; husband Charles William "Bill" Collins; son Charles William "Chuck" Collins Jr.; and siblings Delbert "Yogi" Yauger, Nancy Tate and Judy Yauger.
Private arrangements are under the direction of the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME.
A public memorial service may be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.