Smock
Betty J. Dulik Misinay, 83, of Smock, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 3, 1936, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Frank Dulik and Susan Benko Dulik.
Betty was a graduate of Uniontown High School Class of 1954. She was a faithful member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Uniontown.
Betty had previously worked at Uniontown Savings and Loan and Ptak's Formal Wear, but she was most proud of being a homemaker and mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Left to cherish Betty's memory are her husband of 62 years, Ed Misinay; two daughters, Cheryl Wilcosky and husband Jerry of Uniontown, and Laura Hospodavis and husband Ron; a son, Mark Misinay, all of Smock; four loving grandchildren, Jessica Wilcosky and fianc Thomas Rosendale Jr. of McClellandtown, Evan Hospodavis, Daniel Hospodavis and Kyle Hospodavis, all of Smock; and great-grandsons Thomas Edward Rosendale and Carter Rosendale; one sister, Virginia Dick and husband Warren of Smithfield; and nieces Susan (Wade) Kennedy, Linda (Roger) Abrahams and Jodi (Jim) White; and Betty's longtime best friend, Jan Koffler.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. Interment will be private.
A memorial service celebrating Betty's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's memory can be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Uniontown, or WVU Cancer Center.
Special thanks to Amedysis Hospice for their compassionate and loving care of Betty.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
